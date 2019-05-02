Daybreak Interview – All About Animals Rescue Run/Walk

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – All About Animals Rescue is a no kill rescue shelter in Macon. It’s mission is to rescue homeless and unwanted animals in Middle Georgia and protect them until they’re adopted.

This weekend, you can support the shelter by taking part in its 10th annual All About Animals Rescue Run/Walk in Macon.

Race Director, Lisa Goss, and Haylee Robinson, who is shelter volunteer, visited Daybreak to tell us more about this fundraiser.

The All About Animals Rescue Run/Walk is Saturday May 4th starting a 8 a.m. at Mt. Zion Church, 7015 Rivoli Drive in Macon. You can register here: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community/All-About-Animals-Rescue-Run-351499914867830/

Click on the video to see the full interview.