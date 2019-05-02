Hilltop Elementary School honored by Georgia Department of Education

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Education (GDOE) honored Hilltop Elementary School as an inaugural Military Flagship School.

State Superintendent Richard Woods presented the first-time award.

The award recognizes schools that provide a supportive environment for military students and families by recognizing and accommodating their needs.

GDOE recognized Hilltop as one of only six schools out of more than 2000 schools in the state. However, 61 schools across Georgia applied.

Dr. Ovedia Glover has been Principal at Hilltop for 5 years now. She says that the elementary school plans to win more awards in the future.

As a part of outreach to military families, Hilltop Elementary implemented a military buddy system. The system invites new students to participate in activities and meet with other new students.

Hilltop also provides school guidance and counseling services through the School Counselor Wanda Stafford and Military Family Life Counselor Kelly Ward.

The students work on meaningful deployment projects to make and take home. This allows students to speak with someone who understands the unique challenges of having a deployed parent.

Hilltop Elementary also provides the following additional programs: