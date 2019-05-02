41Today: Spring Stroll of Macon Houses and Gardens

The premier house and garden event allows guests to tour blooming private gardens and several private houses.

MACON, Georgia – (WMGT/41NBC) – The Spring Stroll of Macon Houses and Gardens is taking place this weekend, May 3rd – 5th. The premier house and garden event, hosted by Hay House, allows guests to tour blooming private gardens and several private houses in Shirley Hills and North Highlands neighborhoods.

Tours are Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday 12pm to 4pm.

Friday is a day of lectures on gardening and a floral workshop.

Historic Interior and Garden Tour tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased at the Hay House at 934 Georgia Avenue. For more information call (478) 742-8155