Cat of the Week: Disco

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a seven week old kitten named Disco!

Disco was given her name by the volunteers at the shelter because she looks like a disco ball! She is a small kitten that is looking for a loving home. Kitty City Cat Rescue volunteer Ashleigh Allen said that the perfect home for Disco would be for someone looking for their first pet because this calm kitty would fit in perfectly!

If you’re interested in adopting Disco or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!