National Day of Prayer brings community together in Warner Robins

“Love one another as I have loved you“

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It was a National Day of Prayer at Warner Robins City Hall.

This year’s theme comes from John 13:34 which reads: “Love one another as I have loved you.“

Local pastors and laypersons prayed for America along with prayers for First Responders.

The National Day of Prayer exists to unify and bring America together. Pastors took turns praying for the city, the state, nation, and healing for America.

They prayed for our families, churches and ministries, youth, gangs, and education.