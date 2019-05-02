Officer-involved shooting in Wheeler County under investigation

GLENWOOD, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office wants the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened on May 2nd.

Investigators say that the Wheeler County Sheriff’s deputies and the Oconee Drug Task Force tried to serve a bench warrant at 106 Dry Branch Road, Glenwood, Georgia around 1:15 p.m.

Investigators say when officers arrived, they served the subject with a bench warrant outside the residence. That’s when the subject fled on a four-wheeler into the woods and the officers pursued him.

After the officers caught the subject, investigators say that the officers and the subject got into a physical fight.

Investigators say that the officer shot his gun and struck the subject. The subject was pronounced died at the scene.

Investigators say that the officer involved sustained minor injuries.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation.