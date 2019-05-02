Scattered storms move in for the weekend

Scattered showers will be possible as we head through the rest of the week and into the weekend.



We are tracking an area of low pressure with very low chance of tropical cyclone formation. This is expected to stay just an area of thunderstorms, but will bring us our next chance of scattered storms beginning Friday through the weekend.



Temperatures will be staying mainly in the mid 80’s over the weekend with 40-50% storm chances each day. We could see some strong storms, but widespread severe weather is not likely. A cold front will push through the area on Sunday bringing dry air to Middle Georgia, by the evening.