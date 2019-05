MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb fire investigator Steven Wesson says that the vacant house fire that happened on May 1st looks like arson.

According to Wesson, the house at 4302 Ashland Drive burned two nights in a row.

“They didn’t do that good of a job the first time. So they came back and tried again,” Wesson said.

He said that all the windows and doors on the house were open.

This incident is still under investigation.