Warner Robins man arrested for snatching purse in Walmart

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police officers met with an 85-year-old female victim whose purse got snatched while shopping at the Walmart on Booth Road.

On April 4th around 12:15 p.m., officers say that the victim said her purse was in the buggy when a man along with another male ran past her and snatched the purse from her.

Officers say that the store management supplied video of the suspects.

Detective Karmen Thompson identified 17-year-old Norman Gerard Wright of Warner Robins from a Crimestoppers tip. Authorities arrested him for the robbery on May 1st.

Officer say they are still looking for the other two suspects.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Thompson at (478) 302-5380. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.