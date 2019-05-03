Accident on I-75 Southbound shuts down interstate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-car accident on I-75 Southbound at the Eisenhower Parkway exit ramp around 5 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and went off the road into the woods. The vehicle then burst into flames.

Deputies say several people helped get the driver and passenger out of the vehicle.

Authorities say a male is being airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta and a female is being taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health.