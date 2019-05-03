Fort Valley man hospitalized after Friday shooting

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after being shot Friday.

A Fort Valley Police Facebook post says 34-year-old Khalil Harris of Fort Valley was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health after being shot in the upper torso around 3:15 on Edwards Street.

He is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (478) 825-3383.

The Peach County Sheriff’s Office and Peach County Drug Enforcement Unit are assisting with the investigation.