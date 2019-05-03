UPDATE: Teenager in custody after shooting in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager was arrested Friday night after a shooting that happened around 5 o’clock.
A Fort Valley Department of Public Safety post says 17-year-old Cameron Smith of Fort Valley was arrested after detectives interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and processed the crime scene.
Police say 34-year-old Khalil Harris of Fort Valley was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health after being shot in the upper torso around 3:15 on Edwards Street.
He is listed in stable condition.
Smith is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police department at (478) 825-3383.
The Peach County Sheriff’s Office and Peach County Drug Enforcement Unit are assisting with the investigation.