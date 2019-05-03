Graffiti artists tag Macon’s industrial district

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The historic industrial part of Macon is getting a splash of color, and what founder of the Triangle Arts Macon is referring to as a new life.

In a part of downtown Macon, lies the old railroad and industrial districts. Some of the old buildings are abandoned.

“It’s a really nice opportunity for people to see what’s going on out here and to let them see that it is so different from what they think and we’re going to help to make this a good neighborhood again,” Triangle Arts Macon Founder Ric Geyer said.

He saw character for something big in Lower Elm Street: graffiti.

What has the connotation sometimes for negativity, is instead the backdrop to future event spaces.

“You can have somebody working on some metal projects back here, creating some really big iron sculptures, or you can have bands practicing out here in a space that’s kind of inviting to them creative wise,” artist Nels said.

Geyer says they’re restoring five buildings for festivals, car shows, weddings, and to give other’s the perfect Instagram moment.

“The goal for me is mostly to create an environment that nurtures creativity,” Nels said.

May 11th is the space’s grand opening. They’re hosting a Graffiti Ball 2.0. They’ll have spray paint cans for people to also tag the area.