Man pleads guilty to robbing Macon, Forsyth banks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man who robbed two banks in Middle Georgia and one in Columbus, plead guilty in Macon federal court Thursday.

According to the plea agreement, 44 year-old Clifford Terrell admitted to committing three bank robberies. The first happened on September 5, 2017 at the BB&T on North Lee Street in Forsyth. The second happened ten days later, on September 10, 2017, at the CB&T on Milgen Road in Columbus, and the third bank robbery was on September 22, 2017, at the SB&T on Zebulon Road in Macon.

During all three robberies, Terrell would slid a note to the teller demanding $2500 cash.

During the third robbery in Macon, the SB&T teller did not realize the bank was being robbed, and told Terrell that he had filled out the wrong slip for a withdrawal. After a brief exchange, he told the teller, “I’m not teasing. I want you to give me $2500. I don’t want to hurt anybody, and I don’t want to see any police.” The teller then handed over the cash in a small bag containing a dye explosive.

Mr. Terrell was identified as the suspect following the third Macon robbery after witnesses told the investigator the tag number to his vehicle. A search warrant was obtained, and police found dye stains in his car matching the dye explosive. Law enforcement also found clothes in his home matching the clothes worn during the bank robberies.

He will be sentenced in August.