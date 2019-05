MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – You can stream the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs live on NBC.

The live stream begins Saturday, May 4th at 2:30 p.m. via desktop, tablet, mobile, and TV.

Click here to stream the Kentucky Derby.

You can also visit http://horsestream.nbcsports.com.

You can also tune into 41NBC. Check your local listings.