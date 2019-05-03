Strong storms possible this weekend

Tomorrow:



Scattered showers and storms push in across Middle Georgia through the day on Saturday and into Sunday. Temperatures will still be in the 80’s through much of the day.



There is a small chance of strong to severe storms across Middle Georgia during the afternoon and overnight hours on Saturday into Sunday. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.



This threat of strong storms will hang around through the early morning hours on Sunday. The cold front will push through the area by Sunday afternoon and we will finally clear out to start next week.



Temperatures will be staying warm, with highs in the 80’s. More showers and storms are possible by the middle of next week.