41Today: Women’s Empowerment Expo takes place in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Lyfe Lessons is holding its first-ever Women’s Empowerment Expo.

It’s taking place on Saturday, May 4th from 11 am until 2 pm at the Curtis Center in Warner Robins.

The event includes four speakers ranging in topics from domestic violence advocacy, female empowerment, finding your “why” and more. There will be female vendors and workshops that include social media exposure, mental wellness, free HIV testing and more.

