Man shot at Warner Robins apartment complex

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is out of the hospital after being shot in the leg at an apartment complex Friday night.

Warner Robins Police said in a news release said the shooting happened around 9:45 at Savannah Apartments Phase I on Ignico Drive.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses told police the 41-year-old male victim, who is a security guard, was involved in a “disagreement” with another man at the complex earlier in the day. That person is the “probable suspect,” but a name has not been released.

The victim was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health and has now been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Detective Tyler Del Giomo at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.