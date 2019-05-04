Remains of a Korean War Veteran killed in 1950 return home to Middle Georgia after 69 years

ALAMO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- After 69 years, Corporal James Rix’s remains have returned to Georgia.

Corporal James Rix fought with the 7th Calvary Regiment and joined the U.S. Army in 1949 at the age of 17. He died in 1950 while in battle, but his remains sat unidentified in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In June 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began the process of identifying the remains and on February 8th, 2019, they were identified.

Evelene Warren is the first cousin of Corporal Rix and was only 6 years old when he to war. She received a phone call on February 13th; the person on the other end of the call told her that her cousin’s remains were finally returning home to Alamo.

The Patriot Guard and American Legion Riders escorted Corporal Rix to Union Springs Baptist Church, Saturday morning.

Darryl Mercer, the Assistant State Director of the American Legion Riders, is a veteran himself and said that the experience humbled him. Mercer said, “We’re not going to stop until all of them come home, and one of our brothers has come home”.

Lt. General Terry Ferrell presented the family with Corporal Rix’s awards. He said, “This is truly a privilege. It’s very humbling to be asked to be a participant in a repatriation ceremony, to know that you play a small role to bring a soldier home, and over these many years to know that we are finally bringing one home it is truly a great honor”.

Corporal James Rix is now buried next to his mother at Union Springs Baptist Church.

She died before his remains were identified, but she purchased a spot next to her own gravesite, so her son would be able to rest beside her.