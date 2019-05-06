Deputies need your help finding man who robbed gas station on Gray Hwy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Bibb Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Murphy USA gas station on 1420 Gray Highway.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Murphy USA gas station on 1420 Gray Highway. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on May 5th.

Deputies say that a man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. The man used an unknown weapon.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say that he took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

Authorities say there were no injuries.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with any information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1.877.68CRIME.