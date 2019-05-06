URGENT: Check your bank accounts for suspicious, fraudulent activity

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office urges you to check your accounts for suspicious and fraudulent activity.

Deputies say that they recovered multiple card skimmers at various locations in Middle Georgia, including Bibb County. Deputies received a number of reports about fraudulent ATM transactions.

If you believe your account was compromised, call your bank immediately. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 to file a report.

Tips for card use

Deputies say that you should not use your card at unfamiliar locations whenever possible. Use a trusted ATM at your local bank branch.

Authorities say that thieves install card skimmers on the interior of the targeted machines such as gas pumps and vending machines. The thief collects the information via a Bluetooth signal from the skimmer inside the machine.

Authorities say that the thieves target locations closed at night. This allows the thieves time to install the skimmers undetected.

Below are two photos showing actual skimmers discovered during past gas pump inspections. The gray electronics pack with wiring protruding from it is the skimming device.

Authorities say that consumers have no way of knowing the device is there. They say the best practice is to check your accounts regularly for suspicious charges.

Authorities say that thieves will sometimes make small purchases to determine whether the account is still accessible. If successful, larger purchases will follow.

Authorities say that other times the thieves simply go to an ATM and withdraw as much cash as possible soon.