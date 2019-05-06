Central High School host annual “Decision Day” for students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC WMGT) – Central High School held its annual “Decision Day” Monday afternoon. The day recognizes graduating seniors who are headed to college or taking on a trade.
A sense of pride filled central high auditorium as seniors walked across the stage to accept their awards, and made the final decision on what’s next.
Central high school counselor Amber Lamar says, “I’ve watched these group of students from their 10th-grade year and to see them make it to this point is phenomenal. They continuously worked throughout the school year for this moment.”
Central High School also took a few extra moments to recognize students who received full-ride scholarships.