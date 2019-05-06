Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority tax roll shows economic growth

MACON, Georgia (41NBC WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority (MBICA) kicked-off Macon Economic Development Week by showing the county’s economic development success.

MBICA presented a $1.8 billion check to Mayor Robert Reichert showing the progress of economic development. It also shows how the county attracted and expanded business.

As a thank you to its investing partners, MBCIA held an update on the tax rolls of the county. The tax rolls highlight how well MBCIA used the money.

MBCIA attracted the following industries:

Irving Consumer Products, which is constructing a state-of-the-art tissue plant has committed to a $400 million private investment to Macon-Bibb County

Amazon, which has a private investment to Macon-Bibb County and committed over 500 new jobs

Tyson Foods expansion, which has a private investment of $60 million

The Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority provides an attractive and smooth transition for potential industries to locate to the Macon-Bibb area.