Macon man dies from four-wheeler accident in Dodge County

Eastman, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dodge County coroner says a man died from a four-wheeler accident.

Coroner Joe Smith says the accident happened off of Lower River Road in a remote location.

- Advertisement -

Smith identified the man as 36-year-old Alfred Brown of Macon. He says that Brown lost control of the four-wheeler and hit a tree.

Smith says he found the body around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, and he pronounced Brown dead at 9:48 am.