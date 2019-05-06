A (mostly) calm and warm week on the way for Middle Georgia

The sunshine returned behind the cold front that pushed through yesterday. We have also seen a drop in our humidity.



The lower humidity won’t last for long across the southeast as high pressure to our west will push more humid Atlantic air into South and Middle Georgia. Temperatures through the week will stay in the mid 80’s with increasingly muggy conditions.

We will stay mostly dry through the week with just a few chances for isolated showers.



By the end of the week we will see the potential for scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain will be possible as well as a few thunderstorms. We will keep the storms in the forecast through Mother’s Day.