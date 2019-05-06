Nurse helped teenage mom 24 years ago, today they work together

Celebrate National Nurses Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC WMGT) – Kathy Tillman served at Coliseum Medical Center as a nurse for years.

Almost 24 years ago, she helped a teenage mom get through the birth of a premature baby. Tillman provided answers most doctors wouldn’t.

- Advertisement -

Today that once teenage mom is Tillman’s supervisor.

When Cathy Sumner got pregnant, she dropped out of high school. Then when she went into premature labor with her baby girl, she was transferred to Coliseum Medical Center.

Sumner says the thought of motherhood scared her. She was unable to see her baby for a long while, but Nurse Tillman calmed her nerves.

Tillman also encouraged Sumner to go back to school.

Sumner says that nurses play an important bedside role. They make personal connections that make a patient’s stay easier.

Sumner says being treated like a person was the best gift Tillman could give her.