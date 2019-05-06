Travis Tritt performing live in Macon November 22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Country music singer Travis Tritt will perform at the Macon City Auditorium November 22.

A Big Spring Entertainment news release says Tritt, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, “will bring his award-winning songs to life” and “leave the audience with a truly memorable experience.”

The Marietta native will play some of his biggest hits, according to the release, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.”

Tickets, which start at $32, go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and at the Macon Coliseum Box Office.

Tritt’s three-decade career has produced millions in album sales, two Grammy award wins and multiple No. 1 singles on the Country radio charts.

Visit TravisTritt.com or follow him on Twitter and Facebook for more information.