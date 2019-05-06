Visit Macon launches #Making Memories

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Along with celebrating National Travel & Tourism Week, Visit Macon is launching their “Macon Memories Photo Spots".

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Along with celebrating National Travel & Tourism Week, Visit Macon is launching their “Macon Memories Photo Spots”.

15 iconic photo sites in Macon will soon be identified with a decal, where visitors can take photos to post on social media.

- Advertisement -

Visit Macon’s Vice President of Marketing, Valerie Bradley, says Tourism has become a great investment, generating more than $300 million per year for the local economy.

“We are expecting it brings an increase on visitation by visitors as well as residents who are able to go and make their own memories at these photos spots,” said Bradley.

Visit Macon encourages visitors to go to the locations and take photos and use the hashtag, “making memories.”