Man shot and killed in Macon Monday night, suspect wanted

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Sheriff Investigators are trying to find who shot and killed an 18 year old in Macon Monday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday on Briarcliff Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man lying in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Corolla with a gunshot wound to the head.

- Advertisement -

The Sheriff’s Office reports the victim is 18 year old Keshawn Jackson of Macon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect left before deputies arrived.

If you have any information that can help, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.