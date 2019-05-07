Man shot at apartment complex in Warner Robins late Monday night

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Warner Robins Police are trying to find out who shot a man at an apartment building late Monday.

According to a news release from the police department, the shooting happened at Tanglewood Apartments on Elberta Road at around 11:45 Monday night. That’s where officers found a 43 year old man unresponsive, with a gunshot wound.

The release goes on to say, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the apartment building. The man who was shot was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon and is listed in critical condition. His identity is not being released at this time.

As of 4:30 Tuesday morning, the Criminal Investigations and Forensics unit were on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Josh Dokes at (478)302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.