41Today: Visit Macon celebrates National Travel & Tourism Week

Visit Macon has a week of activities to help celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Visit Macon will have a week of activities to celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week.

On Wednesday, May 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. there will be a reception for local artists participating in our Art Guitar competition. During the reception, Visit Macon will launch the Art Guitar online auction with proceeds going to the Main Street Christmas Lights Extravaganza.

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, May 9, Visit Macon will launch our “Macon Memories Photo Spots”. There will be 15 photo spots identified with a decal located throughout downtown. People can take photos and post on social channels.

Friday, May 10th will be “Macon on My Mind” Day at the I-75 Visitor Information Center. From 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Visit Macon partners will get a chance to promote their businesses.

Free Soul Sights Guided Van tours will also be available of Friday, May 10th and Saturday, May 11th.

For more information and reservations visit VisitMacon.org.