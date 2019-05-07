MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The bomb squad responded to a suspicious package call at a local bank.

The incident happened at BB&T bank on the 3500 block of Mercer University Drive around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say they received a call about a suspicious package. They say bank employees called the sheriff’s office while opening the bank for business.

Authorities say that the employees found a fishing tackle style box outside of the business. Deputies told bank employees to leave the property.

Authorities say that deputies called the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squad (E.O.D.) to the scene. The E.O.D. squad discovered that the box was filled with bags of rocks.

Authorities say that the E.O.D. squad members deemed the scene safe and the bank employees returned to the business.

No injuries occurred during this incident.

As a reminder

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reminds you that if you find a suspicious package, do not handle it.

Contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call your local law enforcement agency immediately.