GHSA championship games move to Georgia State Stadium

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s high school championship games will be played at Georgia State Stadium this year.

The move from Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the eight championship games was announced Tuesday by the Georgia High School Association.

- Advertisement -

The games will be played on Dec. 13-14.

Georgia State Stadium, the former home of the Atlanta Braves, was refigured for football when the Braves moved to suburban Cobb County before the 2017 season. Georgia State Stadium is home for the Panthers’ home games and special high school games. It also was home of the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football, which folded after less than one full season.

Last year’s GHSA finals had to be moved to Tuesday and Wednesday, instead of the normal Friday-Saturday schedule, due to a conflict with MLS Atlanta United.