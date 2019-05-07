New installation commander named for Robins AFB, ceremony in July

New installation commander named for Robins AFB

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base names a new installation commander.

According to a press release, Colonel Brian R. Moore will become the installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander. He takes control from Colonel Lyle Drew at a change of command ceremony on July 10th.

Currently, Moore serves as the vice commander of Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

Drew plans to become the director of staff at Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

