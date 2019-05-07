Isolated showers are back in the forecast through the week

Sunshine and dry air helped us warm into the upper 80’s today with dry conditions across Middle Georgia.



Isolated showers and possibly thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours on Wednesday. Nothing severe is expected but we could see a few storms with heavy rain.



We will keep isolated storms in our forecast through Thursday, with more substantial rain chances moving in overnight on Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be staying mainly in the mid and upper 80’s.



Looking ahead to Mother’s Day, we will see the best chance of rain on Sunday. A cold front will move through by Sunday evening and bring a cool down to the area by Monday. A lot can change, but I wouldn’t plan an outdoor picnic for mom on Sunday.