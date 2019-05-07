Macon-Bibb Commissioners block theaters from applying for alcohol licenses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners do not want alcohol to be sold in movie theaters.
During Tuesday night’s commission meeting, a bill to block Amstar 16 movie theater from applying for alcohol licenses, failed.
In a vote of 4-4, the ordinance for liquor being sold at the movies is turned down.
Mayor Robert Reichert broke the tie and voted against the ordinance, too.
“This same body has passed a resolution, the authorizing of the sale of beer and wine at Chuck-e-Cheese, but we do not want it at a movie theater? I just don’t understand,” Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman said.
This means theaters are prohibited from obtaining or renewing an alcohol license.