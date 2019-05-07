Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores April 30-May 6

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are this week’s Middle Georgia restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Shane’s Rib Shack
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 05-06-2019

Jersey Mike’s Subs
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Marco’s Pizza
2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

Little Tokyo
2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Smoothie King
119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Arby’s (AES Southeast, LLC)
2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Barberitos
148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Chick-fil-A
1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

The Local Yolkal Cafe
117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Huddle House #239
300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

 

Bibb County:

Macon Crab House LLC
4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Anderson’s Diner
3700 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Dairy Queen
1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Impala International Inc DBA IHOP
165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Makin It Snow Shaved Ice
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

Makin It Snow Shaved Ice (Mobile)
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

Satterfield’s
120 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

McDonald’s #25466
520 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Impala International Inc DBA IHOP
165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 65
Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Krystal #7
1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Sakkio Japan
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Shogun
900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Bourbon Street Grill
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 106 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

K Family Deli
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

China Max
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY UNIT G MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Guitarras on the Way
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Longhorn Steaks of Macon #5027
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Subway
1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Recess
469 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Shooters Bar
4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Hong Kong Express
2444 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

M&H Wings More
5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

 

Houston County:

Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233
233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

OMG Salads
110 ARMED FORCES BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Warner Robins (Simply-To-Go) STG
100 UNIVERSITY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Subway #26280
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger – #641
774 W HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

China Buffet
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Zaxby’s
2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Score: 05-06-2019

Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company
1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 05-06-2019

La Dulce Vida
1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

Krystal #532
10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

Cold Stone Creamery
2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Subway
273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Church’s Chicken
1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Waffle House #768
102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Oil Lamp Restaurant
401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Arby’s #8670
1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

#1 Family Deli
1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Buffalo Grill
115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Greek Village II
1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Wine & Beer Bar
774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

 

Jones County:

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
105 LITE-N TIE RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

 

Laurens County:

Fried Green Tomatoes Dublin
902 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

Johnathan Fast Food, LLC DBA McDonald’s
1829 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

 

Monroe County:

Lockett’s Country Cooking
443 MAIN ST CULLODEN, GA 31016
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

 

 

