Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores April 30-May 6

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are this week’s Middle Georgia restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Shane’s Rib Shack

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Score: 05-06-2019

Jersey Mike’s Subs

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Marco’s Pizza

2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

Little Tokyo

2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Smoothie King

119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Arby’s (AES Southeast, LLC)

2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Barberitos

148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Chick-fil-A

1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

The Local Yolkal Cafe

117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Huddle House #239

300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Bollywood Tacos

107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Bibb County:

Macon Crab House LLC

4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Anderson’s Diner

3700 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Dairy Queen

1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Impala International Inc DBA IHOP

165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Makin It Snow Shaved Ice

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

Makin It Snow Shaved Ice (Mobile)

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

Satterfield’s

120 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

McDonald’s #25466

520 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Impala International Inc DBA IHOP

165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Inspection Score: 65

Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Krystal #7

1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Sakkio Japan

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Shogun

900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Bourbon Street Grill

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 106 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

K Family Deli

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

China Max

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY UNIT G MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Guitarras on the Way

157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Longhorn Steaks of Macon #5027

3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 66

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Subway

1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Recess

469 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Shooters Bar

4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Hong Kong Express

2444 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

M&H Wings More

5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Houston County:

Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233

233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

OMG Salads

110 ARMED FORCES BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Warner Robins (Simply-To-Go) STG

100 UNIVERSITY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Subway #26280

499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger – #641

774 W HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

China Buffet

608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-06-2019

Zaxby’s

2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Score: 05-06-2019

Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company

1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Score: 05-06-2019

La Dulce Vida

1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

Krystal #532

10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

Cold Stone Creamery

2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Subway

273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Church’s Chicken

1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2019

Waffle House #768

102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Oil Lamp Restaurant

401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Khan

1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Arby’s #8670

1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

#1 Family Deli

1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Buffalo Grill

115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2019

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Greek Village II

1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

WR Cafe

421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Wine & Beer Bar

774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Jones County:

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

105 LITE-N TIE RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019

Laurens County:

Fried Green Tomatoes Dublin

902 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

Johnathan Fast Food, LLC DBA McDonald’s

1829 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2019

Monroe County:

Lockett’s Country Cooking

443 MAIN ST CULLODEN, GA 31016

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-30-2019