Macon man arrested with stolen gun, methamphetamine

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man with a stolen gun on May 4th around 9 p.m.

Deputies say they patrolled the Peter Street and Grosso Avenue area when they saw a truck stuck on the curb.

Authorities say that when deputies encountered the two men, they attempted to get the truck off the curb.

Deputies say that the owner of the truck, 25-year-old Tevin Shaquille Griggs of Macon, said he was waiting on a friend to help push the truck off the curb.

Authorities say that deputies saw an empty pistol holster in the seat of the truck. Deputies also saw an empty alcohol container in the truck.

Authorities say that Griggs then tried to flee from deputies, but they detained him after being tased. They checked the truck and found a gun.

Authorities determined that the gun was stolen out of Bibb County on June 26, 2018, in an entering auto case.

Deputies say they also found a small metal container of Methamphetamine in the truck.

Deputies took Griggs to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony

Willful Obstruction of Peace Officer

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Authorities set Griggs’ bond at $15,050.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.