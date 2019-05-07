Warner Robins Independence Day celebration concert lineup announced

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms announced the headlining and opening act for 2019’s Independence Day celebration.

The concert takes place on July 4th in the McConnell-Talbert Stadium parking lot.

Rebecca Howell opens the celebration. Howell is a Georgia native known for her appearance on “The Voice.”

Howell placed in the top 24 with vocal coach, Kelly Clarkson. She says it saddened her to leave the show

“I’m excited to participate in an event like this and share the stage with so many popular performers from the past,” Howell said.

Better than Ezra headlines the show.

“The Independence Day Concert is a way of saying thank you to all military personnel,” Mayor Toms said.