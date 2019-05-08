Suspect arrested in connection to 2016 murder investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb Sheriff’s Investigators charged 29-year-old Sterling Breynard Bell in connection to the 2016 Homicide of Kendra Roberts.

Investigators say that a person saw Robert’s body on the side of the road in the 5500 block of Riverside Drive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities charged 22-year-old Daniel Cornel Hall on August 8, 2016, in connection to Robert’s death. Investigators say that further evidence in this case, absolved Hall and cleared him from any wrongdoing.

Authorities say that a couple of days after Robert’s death, Sterling Bell was arrested near Atlanta on unrelated charges. They say when officers took Bell into custody, he had a 9mm handgun.

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators continued to pursue the case and discovered that Bell possessed the handgun that caused Robert’s death.

Investigators say that Bell has been in custody since his arrest near Atlanta.

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators issued warrants on Bell for the murder charge. Authorities took Bell to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and he is there without bond.

Bell also has an unrelated hold for DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.