Workout Wednesday: The benefits of a full body stretch

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A full body stretch is great way to warm up your muscles before a workout, get you ready for the day or can be used as a pick me up in the middle work.

Lisa Seneker, who is the Manager of Health Promotion at Navicent Health’s Wellness Center, visited Daybreak to tell us about the benefits of a full body stretch.

- Advertisement -

For a full list of classes at Navicent Health’s Wellness Center, check out this website: https://www.navicenthealth.org/wellnesscenter/home

Seneker also has a video on Youtube to tell you some simple stretches. Here’s the link to the video: youtube.com/navicenthealth

Click on the video above to see the stretches Seneker and Amanda do.