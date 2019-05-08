8 women arrested in Warner Robins for prostitution

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Eight women are in jail for prostitution.

The Warner Robins Police Department arrested the women as part of a three-day sting operation.

A Warner Robins Police news release says all the arrests resulted from undercover officers locating advertisements for sex on the internet. Investigators answered the advertisements and went to the locations listed to exchange money for sex.

Georgia law says a person commits the crime when he or she performs or offers or consents to perform a sexual act in exchange for money or other items of value.

The release says no sex acts were performed with undercover officers.

Here’s a list of the women arrested, along with their charges:

31-year-old Brittany Amber Taylor was arrested at 1500 Watson Blvd. (Citgo)

for Prostitution and Possession of Methamphetamine on 04/30/2017.

34-year-old Heather Lea Vasquez was arrested at 2079 Watson Blvd.

(Executive Inn) for Prostitution and Possession of Methamphetamine on

04/30/2017.

41-year-old Jessica Statham Brooks was arrested at 2076 Watson Blvd.

(Budget Inn) for Prostitution, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession

of Heroin on 04/30/2019.

27-year-old Kayla Marie Russ was arrested at 2727 Watson Blvd. (Suburban)

for Prostitution, Possession with Intent Schedule IV – Alprazolam, Possession of

Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent

to Distribute and Loitering/Drug Related Activity on 05/01/2019.

24-year-old Nakia Monek Stephens was arrested at 215 Margie Dr. (Quality Inn

& Suites) for Prostitution and Possession of Schedule I – Synthetic Marijuana on

05-01-2019.

28-year-old Decemantrea Nashaya Richardson was arrested at 2835 Watson

Blvd. (Walgreens) for Prostitution on 05/02/2019.

22-year-old Monifah Myshi Young was arrested at 2024 Watson Blvd.

(Ramada Hotel & Suites) for Prostitution on 05/02/2019.

27-year-old Jaomie Shaire Duncanson was arrested at 2024 Watson Blvd.

(Ramada Hotel & Suites) for Prostitution and Cruelty to Children – 2ND Degree

on 05/02/2019.