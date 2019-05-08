Macon man arrested in connection with east Macon homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a Macon man for the murder of Keshawn Maurice Jackson.

Authorities say that they charged 18-year-old Kyshaun Rashad Jones with murder. Deputies took Jones to the Bibb County Jail on May 7th around 7 p.m.

Authorities say that Jones is being held without bond. They say deputies arrested Jones at his place of employment without incident.

Authorities say that Jones and Jackson reportedly got into an argument when Jackson stopped on Briarcliff Road. During the argument, Jones shot Jackson in the head.

Authorities say that Jones then fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.