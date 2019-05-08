Mind, body, and sport: Mental health disorders in student-athletes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - In sports, a sweep is a good thing. But, there's a dangerous issue among student-athletes that sports psychologists say is being swept under the rug.

When you hear “choking” or “slump” when referring to sports, it’s usually when a player has a bad game.

A sports psychologist at Mercer University, Dr. Tony Stillman, said those words are used as a cover-up to what’s actually going on with a student-athlete.

“One of the reasons why mental health problems in athletes is under recognized, under treated, and even under studied is because a lot of these problems present as performance related issues,” he said.

