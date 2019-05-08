Rain chances on the rise beginning today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After a dry start to the work week we will see rain chances on the rise this afternoon with isolated showers before widespread showers and thunderstorms return this weekend.

TODAY.

Under a partly sunny sky we will see temperatures top out in the middle 80’s after being in the upper 80’s and low 90’s yesterday afternoon. With added moisture here in Middle Georgia we will be able to squeeze a few isolated showers out this afternoon. Rain chances are running at just about 20%. As we get into the evening and overnight hours temperatures will be on the mild side. Under a partly cloudy sky we will see temperatures falling into the middle 60’s overnight.

TOMORROW.

Once again we will see a partly sunny sky, but rain chances will be suppressed until evening and overnight hours. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will top out in the middle to upper 80’s before falling into the middle 60’s overnight under a mostly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY, WEEKEND & BEYOND.

An unsettled weather pattern continues into the weekend as a stationary front stalls out across north Georgia on Friday allowing waves of energy to progress along the line and bring rain to the Peach State. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast on Friday and Saturday while our best chance for rain this weekend comes on Sunday as a cold front sweeps through the area and clears all of the rain out. If you do have outdoor plans for Mother’s Day I would suggest planning on bringing them indoors or at least have a backup plan. Once we get to the start of the next work week we will see a couple of sunny days to start the week with temperatures trending near normal.

