Renovated West Macon Park reopens with lots of upgrades

Renovated West Macon Park reopens

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Little league and community baseball return to the fields at West Macon Park.

After months of construction and community planning, the West Macon park reopens with major improvements to its baseball fields.

Bibb County Commissioner Joe Allen, Dr. Mike Blizzard along with the West Macon Little League Board, Theron Ussery, and Sherman Green led the ceremony.

“I’m just so thrilled and happy the construction company came and redid everything. We’ve made a lot of repairs to the fields and to the park,” Commissioner Allen said.

The renovations include:

A new entrance

Raised scorer tables

Replaced fencing

Dugouts for the baseball fields

The construction company paved the road leading to the ball field near the rear of the park. Also, the walking path expands the park further out.

“The park has been here a long time. We have a lot of people who have been coming out here for years. I plan on bringing my kids here soon to play a few games. It’s amazing what the city has done here for West Macon Park,” Green said.

The renovations were funded with $560,000 from the Blight Remediation Program and voter-approved SPLOST Tax.