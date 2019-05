MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sandy Beach Water Park is on the market at $595,000.

According to Coldwell Banker’s website, the property has been for sale for 2 years. The listing agent of the property with Coldwell Banker Commercial Art Barry says that if the water park sells, it may open this year.

“There has been lots of interest in purchasing Sandy Beach,” Barry said.

Sandy Beach Water Park spreads around 10 acres and located at 6950 Moseley Dixon Road in Macon.