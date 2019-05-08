Warm weather and storm chances stay in the forecast through the weekend

We saw another warm day across Middle Georgia with highs in the upper 80’s and a few showers, but more rain is on the way through the week.



Tomorrow will be mostly dry through the day with warm temps and muggy conditions. Highs will be back in the upper 80’s. Storms will roll in overnight with the main threat being gusty winds and periods of heavy rain.



By Friday we transition into a more summer-like pattern with pop up showers and storms across Middle Georgia. Most of these should stay below severe limits, but look to be widespread.

Saturday will be a repeat of Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and scattered storms.



Mother’s Day will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 80’s and thunderstorms off and on through the day. Some storms could be on the strong side, but widespread severe weather is not expected.