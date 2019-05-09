23 arrested, 100+ issued citations in Houston Avenue area operation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 23 people were arrested and more than 100 people received citations as part of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Southern Comfort.”

The sheriff’s office’s gang unit started a targeted enforcement action in response to the recent uptick of violence along the Houston Avenue corridor, according to a news release.

One of the most notable acts of violence happened on March 14, when 21-year-old Deshafore Hicks was shot to death in a scene captured on Facebook Live.

The operation, which focused on a 1.5-mile radius, took place between May 1 and May 5.

The arrests included probation violation warrants, drug possession, theft by taking and theft by receiving. The citations included traffic violations, maintaining a dive and being present in a dive.

The arrest of 23-year-old Denyke Glenn was part of the operation. Glenn is accused of the April 30 shooting of 21-year-old Shannon Williams at America’s Best Value Inn on Romeiser Road. Glenn was also wanted for an aggravated assault at Extraordinary Detailing on Houston Avenue on April 22. Deputies say Glenn fired shots at his father, who wasn’t injured.

Glenn was out on bond from a February 2017 armed robbery and aggravated assault of 25-year-old Darius Rozier on Bloomfield Road. He is being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. He faces two counts of aggravated assault.