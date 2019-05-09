Dog of the Week: The fun and playful Thumblina

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Thumblina is a 2 year old black lab mix who’s very playful, people friendly and is in need a forever home.

Haylee Robinson, a volunteer with All About Animals Rescue, visted Daybreak with Thumblina in the hopes a nice family will want to adopt her.

All About Animals Rescue is located at 101 Riverside Drive in Macon.

To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/

Click on the video to see Thumblina.